Suit to stop use of tear gas in Portland moves to federal court

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The battle over whether Portland police should use tear gas against protesters has moved to a federal court.
The City of Portland has until 9 a.m. Tuesday to respond to the class-action lawsuit filed by Don’t Shoot Portland that asks for a temporary restraining order against the use of tear gas.
In a brief hearing on Monday morning, Chief U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez told both sides he wants to make a decision on the matter as soon as possible.
Portland police have used tear has during recent protests to disperse the crowd when they say those protests have turned violent. Police have not used tear has in the last two days after Mayor Ted Wheeler said Saturday that it should only be used when life is in danger.
Don’t Shoot Portland says tear gas is especially dangerous now because it causes people to cough, which is how COVID-19 spreads.
On Monday, the judge told both sides he wants to hear arguments on the science of tear has at a hearing he set for Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.