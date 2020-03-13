TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - A landmark location is temporarily closing down due to continuing COVID-19 concerns.
Tillamook Creamery announced it would be closing its visitors center “until further notice.”
“Our hearts go out to those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The health and safety of our guests and our staff is our highest priority, which is why we’ve made the decision to close the Tillamook Creamery Visitors Center until further notice,” according to a company statement.
Creamery workers will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from health officials.
The company posted a notice online, saying the closure is an extra precaution in hopes of helping to limit the community’s exposure to the virus.
“All of us at Tillamook wish you and your family the best. We can’t wait to welcome you back to the Tillamook Creamery soon,” according to a company statement.
