CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 211 Friday evening.
Oregon state Police said they responded to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 3 around 5:45 p.m.
The investigation revealed that a Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Hwy 211 when they lost control of their car and slid sideways into the northbound lane. A Chevrolet Van, operated by Illia Burigin, 27, of Canby, was unable to avoid the Accord and the vehicles collided.
Moments after, a Ford Contour, operated by Steven Furlow, 28, of Mulino, was unable to avoid the initial crash and crashed into the Chevrolet Van, according to OSP.
The driver of the Honda Accord sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released yet.
Furlow and Burigin were not injured as a result of the crash.
OSP said there were heavy rains in the area at the time of the collision.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
