OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday afternoon that the state will be following the new Centers for Disease Control guidelines on masks indoors.

“This is a huge step forward. It is a new chapter in our fight against COVID. It is a recognition that we are moving to a strategy based on vaccination as opposed to restrictions. We have a vaccine that is safe and free and we are now moving to focus on that,” said Inslee.

The governor says Washington will be able to follow those new guidelines because case numbers and hospitalizations are coming down. He also added that starting Tuesday, the state will allow 50% capacity in most indoor spaces with the goal of totally reopening by June 30.

That could happen even sooner if 70% of the state’s population 16 and older gets at least one vaccine dose.