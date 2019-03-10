Witness video shows suspect exchanging gunfire with officers in Douglas Co.

ROSEBURG, OR (KPTV) – A witness video in Douglas County captured the moment a suspect starts exchanging gunfire with police in Roseburg – all of this before the car bursts into flames.
At about 6 p.m. Saturday, deputies got a report of possible stolen car seen at a Love’s Travel Stop along Interstate 5 in Roseburg. The vehicle had been reported stolen to the Eugene Police Department on March 7.
Police say the stolen car reportedly had multiple weapons and ammunition inside, including a semi-automatic rifle.
Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police tried to stop the car from leaving, and a short police chase ensued.
Officers followed the driver to a nearby ranch property where the stolen car got stuck in a field.
Police say the driver opened fire on authorities, and in response, multiple officers returned fire. During the exchange of gunfire, the car began to smoke, and then caught on fire.
When the shootout finally ended, police say human remains were found inside the vehicle.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The involved officers been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident, with the Roseburg Police Department being the lead investigating agency.
Investigators are seeking assistance in determining the driver’s identity.
