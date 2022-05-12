Memorial growing at Westside Linear Park after body of missing 13-year-old found

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A memorial is growing at Westside Linear Park after the body of a missing 13-year-old girl was found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances.

Beaverton police officers responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to Southwest Horizon Boulevard and Southwest Barrows Road, where the body of Milana Li, 13, was found in a small stream near the Westside Trail.

Investigators are calling the death suspicious but have not released any details on a suspect as of Wednesday evening.

Police said Li was last seen at her apartment near the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road around 4 p.m. Sunday evening. Li’s mother reported her missing around 1:10 p.m. Monday, according to officers.

“All I know is that my heart goes out to the parents,” said Beaverton resident Mary Stanley. “It just hurts. I hurt for them and we continue to pray for them.”

The principal of Conestoga Middle School where Li attended 6th grade released a statement to families shortly after the news broke Tuesday night.

“There are no words to express the grief of losing a child,” Principal Zan Hess wrote. “Please know that my staff and I are here for all of you and your students”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.