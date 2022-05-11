Missing 13-year-old girl found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A missing 13-year-old girl in the Beaverton area was found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances, the Beaverton Police said late Tuesday.

Beaverton police officers responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday to Southwest Horizon Boulevard and Southwest Barrows Road, where the body of Milana Li, 13, was found in a small near the Westside Trail in Westside Linear Park. Officers established a crime scene and are investigating.

Police said Li was last seen at her apartment near the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road around 4 p.m. Sunday evening. Li’s mother reported her missing around 1:10 p.m. Monday, according to officers.

Suspicious death investigation in Beaverton. (KPTV)

Conestoga Middle School released a statement just after the announcement from Beaverton police that read:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you some devastating news impacting the Conestoga community. Yesterday, we told you that 6th grader Milana Li was missing. A few hours ago, we learned from the Beaverton Police Department that Milana was found dead. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. We have no other information at this time.”

Aadil Mohamed saw police on scene early in the investigation

“I saw like a bevy of cops in a circle seems like they were doing a search,” Mohamed said. “I was very surprised to see all the police here. I had to connect the dots. They were being very quiet about it all but it was very surprising.”

Beaverton Police Detectives are investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cindy Herring at 503-526-2280.

