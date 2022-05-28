Advertisement

Driver charged in crash that killed 2 Southridge HS students, seriously injured sheriff's deputy

By FOX 12 Staff
May. 27, 2022
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The driver of the car involved a crash that killed two high school students and seriously injured a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged.

The Beaverton Police Department said 18-year-old Xavier Rodriguez was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on the following charges:

  • Manslaughter in the First Degree (2 counts)
  • Manslaughter in the Second Degree (2 counts)
  • Assault in the Second Degree (3 counts)
  • Reckless Driving
  • DUII

On April 27, the Beaverton Police Department responded to the crash at Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest Murray Boulevard. Officers said the car driven by Rodriguez ran a red light. Two Southridge High School students, 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera, died in the crash.

The car crashed into the side of Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy Michael Trotter’s car. Trotter was seriously injured.

Police said on Friday morning, Rodriguez was released from a hospital and taken into custody.

