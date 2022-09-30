Benton Co. to offer free COVID-19 booster events in October

FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in...
FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in Townshend, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. U.S. health officials say 4.4 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday as public health experts bemoaned President Joe Biden’s recent remark that “the pandemic is over.”(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - Benton County will be offering free COVID-19 bivalent booster events throughout the month of October, the Benton County Health Department announced on Friday.

County health officials will be working with community partners to organize the events, offering the vaccines on a first come, first served, basis with no appointments, identification or health insurance required.

“This updated vaccine is a bivalent mRNA vaccine, which means it teaches your immune system how to target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but also the omicron strain,” health officials said.

Anyone 12 years and older, with at least two months since completing the primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, is eligible to receive this updated dose.

Corvallis

  • Location: Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 Southwest 53rd Street
    • Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 - 9, from noon to 8 p.m.
    • Monday through Thursday, Oct. 10 - 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Drive-thru event, pedestrian/cyclists also welcome
    • Only the bivalent booster for 12+ available at this event
  • Location: Oregon State University, Memorial Union, 2501 Southwest Jefferson Way
    • Monday through Friday Oct. 10 - 14, from noon to 4 p.m.
    • Only the bivalent booster for 12+ available at this event
  • Location: Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 Northwest Circle Boulevard
    • Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Only the bivalent booster available at this event
    • Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home

Philomath

  • Location: Clemens Primary School Cafeteria, 535 South 19th Street
    • Friday, Oct. 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Only the bivalent booster available at this event
    • Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home

Monroe

  • Location: Monroe High School Commons, 365 North Fifth Street
    • Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Only the bivalent booster available at this event
    • Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

