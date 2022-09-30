Benton Co. to offer free COVID-19 booster events in October

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - Benton County will be offering free COVID-19 bivalent booster events throughout the month of October, the Benton County Health Department announced on Friday.

County health officials will be working with community partners to organize the events, offering the vaccines on a first come, first served, basis with no appointments, identification or health insurance required.

“This updated vaccine is a bivalent mRNA vaccine, which means it teaches your immune system how to target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but also the omicron strain,” health officials said.

Anyone 12 years and older, with at least two months since completing the primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, is eligible to receive this updated dose.

Corvallis

Location: Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds, 110 Southwest 53rd Street Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 - 9, from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Oct. 10 - 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Drive-thru event, pedestrian/cyclists also welcome Only the bivalent booster for 12+ available at this event

Location: Oregon State University, Memorial Union, 2501 Southwest Jefferson Way Monday through Friday Oct. 10 - 14, from noon to 4 p.m. Only the bivalent booster for 12+ available at this event

Location: Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 Northwest Circle Boulevard Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Only the bivalent booster available at this event Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home



Philomath

Location: Clemens Primary School Cafeteria, 535 South 19th Street Friday, Oct. 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Only the bivalent booster available at this event Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home



Monroe

Location: Monroe High School Commons, 365 North Fifth Street Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Only the bivalent booster available at this event Free COVID-19 test kits will be available to take home



