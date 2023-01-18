Reward offered for information on suspects, car in Nakia Creek fire investigation

CLARK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fire Marshal’s office, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to find the suspects responsible for the Nakia Creek fire last fall.

The Nakia Creek fire started on October 9 and grew to nearly 1,800 acres. Thousands of homes were evacuated and tens of thousands were on standby for evacuation.

“We are looking for what we believe is a white or light-colored Subaru vehicle,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson. “Based on witness statements, we also believe there were two men and two women connected with this vehicle.”

The Fire Mashal’s office posted a video taken on October 9 on the ridge where the Nakia Creek fire was burning on Larch Mountain, showing the wanted car.

Anyone who has information on the car or the suspects is asked to contact Clark County’s Fire Marshal Office at (564) 397-3320.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

