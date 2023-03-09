Normandale Park shooter pleads guilty to killing 1, wounding 5

Scene from Normandale Park shooting
Scene from Normandale Park shooting(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Benjamin Smith, the man accused of killing one woman and injuring five others during a protest in Normandale Park in early 2022, pled guilty all nine charges he faced.

Smith, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, four counts of attempt to commit any degree of murder or aggravated murder, three counts of first-degree assault, and one count of second-degree assault, according to court documents.

SEE ALSO: Suspect in Normandale Park mass shooting charged with murder

On February 19, 2022 at Normandale park, a group of protesters were confronted by a man who told them to leave, then drew a pistol and opened fire, according to an affidavit filed by Deputy District Attorney Mariel Mota days after the killing.

The protest was being held against the Minneapolis police killing of Amir Locke.

Mota referred to videos taken at the scene. After several protesters told him to leave them alone and go home, Smith stated that they should “make” him leave and aggressively approached a person, who pushed Smith back. Smith responded by drawing his gun. Brandy “June” Knightly, 60, was shot in the head at close range and died at the scene. Smith injured five others and only stopped shooting when someone fired back, striking him in the hip, according to Mota.

RELATED: Roommate of Normandale Park shooting suspect speaks out

According to Mota, one of the injured was shot in the neck and is paralyzed from the neck down. Two people were shot multiple times, one of whom was shot in the abdomen, and the fourth was shot in the arm.

Smith was severely injured and was hospitalized for several weeks. On March 24, 2022, he appeared in court for the first time and pleaded not guilty.

It was later revealed that the FBI contacted Smith in 2021 after receiving tips about him, but they ultimately abandoned their investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime.
Walmart’s departure from Portland shines light on rampant property crime
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Fire destroys truck stop in Biggs Junction
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (left) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right).
Wheeler shoots back at Texas gov. on Twitter over Portland Walmart departures
Grace Lorna Narvaez-Weaver
Remains found near Sweet Home in 2020 identified as missing Washington woman
44-year-old Aysia Hardage.
Police looking for tips after disappearance of Hillsboro woman

Latest News

FILE - Prison razor-wire
Florida man gets 25 years for sexual abuse of Oregon child, sharing video online
Wheeler announces new plan to eliminate unsanctioned camping in Portland
Wheeler details plan to eliminate unsanctioned camping in Portland
Wheeler announces new plan to eliminate unsanctioned camping in Portland
Wheeler announces intent, new plan to eliminate unsanctioned camping in Portland
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez (photo from 2018)
Vancouver girl missing since 2018 found safe in Mexico, returned home safely