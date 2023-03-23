Tesla crashes into Portland building, pins woman behind her desk

A Tesla crashed into a Portland building on Thursday morning, March 23 2023.
A Tesla crashed into a Portland building on Thursday morning, March 23 2023.(Portland Fire Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Tesla drove through a glass wall of a Portland building on Thursday morning at Northeast Couch Street and 10th Avenue and pinned a woman behind her desk.

Portland Fire Rescue responded to the scene and were able to pull her out. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and her injuries were not being considered serious, according to firefighters.

One other person was also taken to the hospital as a precaution after they were hit by debris from the building.

The driver was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

