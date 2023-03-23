Tesla crashes into Portland building, pins woman behind her desk
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Tesla drove through a glass wall of a Portland building on Thursday morning at Northeast Couch Street and 10th Avenue and pinned a woman behind her desk.
Portland Fire Rescue responded to the scene and were able to pull her out. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and her injuries were not being considered serious, according to firefighters.
One other person was also taken to the hospital as a precaution after they were hit by debris from the building.
The driver was not taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
