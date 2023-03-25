1 injured in shooting at N Portland bar; officers arrive to hostile crowd

One person was injured in a shooting Friday night at the Alibi Tiki Lounge on North Interstate Avenue.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One man was injured in a shooting at the Alibi Tiki Lounge in north Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the bar in the 4000 block of North Interstate Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and injured. Officers used a tourniquet to stop the man from bleeding. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers said they arrived to a chaotic scene and a hostile crowd. One officer reported being punched.

The Focused Intervention Team and Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating. No arrests have been made.

