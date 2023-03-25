Vehicle, 2 businesses hit in SE Portland shooting

Two businesses and a vehicle were hit in an apparent drive-by shooting in SE Portland early...
Two businesses and a vehicle were hit in an apparent drive-by shooting in SE Portland early Saturday.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An apparent shootout between people in two cars in southeast Portland early Saturday morning did not injure anyone, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Foster Road near Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found two businesses and an occupied vehicle that was hit with gunfire. There were no injuries.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after SE Portland bar parking lot shooting; neighbor says she heard screaming

Viewer Gerald Leach captured moment of shooting in SE Portland

Video sent to FOX 12 by a viewer captured the moment of the shooting. It appears a white SUV drove by and fired shots. More shots are heard as the SUV drives away.

PPB said there have been no arrests. The Enhanced Community Safety Team will be investigating.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoplifter gets prison time after biting off earlobe of Tigard security guard
Shoplifter bites off security guard’s earlobe in Tigard
Medics treating shooting victim
1 dead, 1 injured after SE Portland bar parking lot shooting; neighbor says she heard screaming
The Eugene Emeralds will become the Exploding Whales.
Oregon baseball team unveils new uniforms paying homage to exploding whale
Friends remember iconic Portland drag queen Darcelle XV
Friends remember Darcelle XV, iconic Portland drag queen
Two-alarm fire
1 person dies after two-alarm house fire in NE Portland

Latest News

One person was injured in a shooting Friday night at the Alibi Tiki Lounge on North Interstate...
1 injured in shooting at N Portland bar; officers arrive to hostile crowd
Drugs, plus scale and packaging material, found in suspect's vehicle
Police: Man arrested with fentanyl pills, meth near Oregon City HS
Jackson Panyanouvong
Man indicted in 2019 deadly shooting of Portland teen
Police Lights
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Corvallis skate park