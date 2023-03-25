Vehicle, 2 businesses hit in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An apparent shootout between people in two cars in southeast Portland early Saturday morning did not injure anyone, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Foster Road near Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found two businesses and an occupied vehicle that was hit with gunfire. There were no injuries.

Viewer Gerald Leach captured moment of shooting in SE Portland

Video sent to FOX 12 by a viewer captured the moment of the shooting. It appears a white SUV drove by and fired shots. More shots are heard as the SUV drives away.

PPB said there have been no arrests. The Enhanced Community Safety Team will be investigating.

