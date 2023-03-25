8 men arrested in sex trafficking sting, 1 jailed after giving false name, Lake Oswego police say

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Eight men were arrested Thursday after a human trafficking for sex sting by the Lake Oswego Police Department, with one man also charged with giving police a false name, they announced Saturday.

During the operation, police posing as decoys were contacted by men who offered to pay money in exchange for the decoys to perform requested sexual acts, police said.

Police did not release any further information about how they operated the sting, but said that eight men agreed to meet with the decoys. When they arrived, they were arrested and charged.

Seven men were cited for commercial sexual solicitation (ORS 167.008) and released. An eighth man gave police a false name and refused to identify himself. He was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail while police identified him.

The man charged with giving police a false name was identified as 52-year-old Terrance A. Schloth of Gresham.

The other seven are identified as:

  • 38-year-old Stephen R Berry of Portland
  • 24-years-old Maximilien Aquitaine of Hillsboro
  • 26-year-old Austin L. Olson of Federal Way, Wash.
  • 31-year-old Vincent S. Namauleg of Tualatin
  • 47-year-old German D. Pascual of Tualatin
  • 27-year-old Jake R. Walt of Fontana, Calif.
  • 39-years-old Erik J Bjorman of Oregon City

In Clackamas County, sex buyers are sometimes eligible for diversion programs where they attend educational training that highlights the impact buyers have on the lives of sex trafficking victims.

