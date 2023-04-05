Missing woman found murdered in rural Oregon

Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction was murdered.
Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction was murdered.(OSP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE JUNCTION Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Police are investigating the disappearance and murder of a woman whose body was discovered in rural Josephine County.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office got a report that Aleah Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction was missing on March 30 and investigators later found her body in rural Josephine County, near Cave Junction.

SEE ALSO: Oregon City police seek help finding missing woman who needs medication

According to state police, investigators arrested Thomas R. Fuertes, 35, of O’Brien, Oregon, in connection with Aaron’s death on April 2.

Fuertes was booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges of Murder and Abuse of a Corpse.

SEE ALSO: Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote Oregon

Oregon State Police are now asking for the public’s help with any information related to the disappearance and murder of Aaron to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 800-442-2068 or OSP (677) and reference case #SP23-092940.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A billboard criticizing Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt went up in Portland on Tues. April 4,...
‘Schmidt Show:’ Billboard criticizing Multnomah County’s DA goes up in Portland
File: crime scene tape
Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote Oregon
File: Teen on a skateboard
Oregon woman blocked from adopting children for refusing state rules on gender identity
Lucia Silva-Santiago
Family of missing Hillsboro teenager looking for answers
One dead after duplex fire in Hillsboro
1 person, dog dead after duplex fire in Hillsboro

Latest News

Washington state's new overdose death dashboard website
Washington launches opioid and overdose death dashboard website
Gena Tortolani
Oregon City police seek help finding missing woman who needs medication
Wine by Joe partners with Oregon Zoo Foundation in honor of orangutan Jolene’s first birthday
File image
Gervais School District sues social media giants over youth mental health crisis