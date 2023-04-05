Missing woman found murdered in rural Oregon

CAVE JUNCTION Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Police are investigating the disappearance and murder of a woman whose body was discovered in rural Josephine County.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office got a report that Aleah Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction was missing on March 30 and investigators later found her body in rural Josephine County, near Cave Junction.

SEE ALSO: Oregon City police seek help finding missing woman who needs medication

According to state police, investigators arrested Thomas R. Fuertes, 35, of O’Brien, Oregon, in connection with Aaron’s death on April 2.

Fuertes was booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges of Murder and Abuse of a Corpse.

SEE ALSO: Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote Oregon

Oregon State Police are now asking for the public’s help with any information related to the disappearance and murder of Aaron to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 800-442-2068 or OSP (677) and reference case #SP23-092940.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.