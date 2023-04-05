Woman in critical condition after being rescued from submerged van at Willamette Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is in critical condition after she was rescued from a fully submerged van in the Willamette River on Wednesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue said crews were called out to a submerged vehicle at Willamette Park at about 11:14 a.m. Two people were reportedly in the process of unloading their boat when the van began to go into the water.

SEE ALSO: Missing woman found murdered in rural Oregon

A man was able to get himself out of the van, while a woman became trapped inside.

Crews used a pulling system to completely get the van, which was fully submerged, out of the water and rescue the woman from inside. PF&R said the woman was rescued about 15 minutes after first crews arrived.

The van and boat are being towed from the boat ramp. pic.twitter.com/sQDzgvPzla — Jaden Schaul (@jadenschaul) April 5, 2023

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she is said to be in critical condition. The man was also taken to the hospital and is stable.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.