3 arrested after stolen car traffic stop in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says three people are in custody following a traffic stop involving a stolen car Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., a Salem officer spotted the stolen minivan while out on patrol near Broadway and Market STS NE.

Police were able to stop the car and a woman and two men exited without incident, according to officials. After receiving consent to search the minivan, police recovered a shotgun, a handgun and a “supply of ammunition.”

SEE ALSO: Police ask for public’s help after woman’s body found in Ridgefield barn

Arrests are as follows:

Sean Ethan Burris, age 25, unlawful possession of a firearm and prohibited possession of a firearm

Randi Renee Ramsey, age 27, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

David Byron Wood, age 52, outstanding parole violation warrant

Police say Burris and Ramsey were lodged at the Marion County Jail. Wood was taken to the Polk County Jail due to the jurisdiction of the warrant.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.