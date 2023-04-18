3 arrested after stolen car traffic stop in Salem

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says three people are in custody following a traffic stop involving a stolen car Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., a Salem officer spotted the stolen minivan while out on patrol near Broadway and Market STS NE.

Police were able to stop the car and a woman and two men exited without incident, according to officials. After receiving consent to search the minivan, police recovered a shotgun, a handgun and a “supply of ammunition.”

Arrests are as follows:

  • Sean Ethan Burris, age 25, unlawful possession of a firearm and prohibited possession of a firearm
  • Randi Renee Ramsey, age 27, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • David Byron Wood, age 52, outstanding parole violation warrant

Police say Burris and Ramsey were lodged at the Marion County Jail. Wood was taken to the Polk County Jail due to the jurisdiction of the warrant.

