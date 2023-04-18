Police ask for public’s help after woman’s body found in Ridgefield barn

32-year-old Joanna Speaks of Oregon.
32-year-old Joanna Speaks of Oregon.(Family photos via CCSO)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman’s body was found in an abandoned barn.

On April 8, around 5:57 p.m., the Ridgefield Police Department and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a report of a dead person at an abandoned property near the 8000 block of South 5th Street in Ridgefield, Washington.

SEE ALSO: PPB weighs in on drug crisis in downtown Portland

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU), assisted by the Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate.  The identity and circumstances of the death are under investigation.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as 32-year-old Joanna Speaks of Oregon.

Investigators said there were indications the body was moved to the abandoned barn and the death was being investigated as a homicide.

SEE ALSO: Man shot during fight at Keizer bar

The sheriff’s department asked for anyone aware of any suspicious people or vehicles at or near 8004 South 5th Street in Ridgefield during the last few weeks to contact detectives.

If you have any information, please contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit Tip Line at 564-397-2847.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Castro
Man arrested in killing of Oregon police officer
REI in the Pearl District, Portland
REI to close Pearl District store citing ‘increased crime’
Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
Damien Karp
Beaverton child rapist sentenced to 25 years
Deadly crash at SW Murray and SW Sexton Mountain
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Beaverton

Latest News

Man shot during fight at Keizer bar
File: cash
Think Oregon taxes are high? It’s actually one of the least taxed states
Vancouver father says school district is not doing enough to address racist incidents
April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe
Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in shooting at SE Portland apartments