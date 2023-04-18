Police ask for public’s help after woman’s body found in Ridgefield barn

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman’s body was found in an abandoned barn.

On April 8, around 5:57 p.m., the Ridgefield Police Department and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a report of a dead person at an abandoned property near the 8000 block of South 5th Street in Ridgefield, Washington.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU), assisted by the Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate. The identity and circumstances of the death are under investigation.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as 32-year-old Joanna Speaks of Oregon.

Investigators said there were indications the body was moved to the abandoned barn and the death was being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s department asked for anyone aware of any suspicious people or vehicles at or near 8004 South 5th Street in Ridgefield during the last few weeks to contact detectives.

If you have any information, please contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit Tip Line at 564-397-2847.

