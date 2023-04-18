Cowlitz County releases wrong inmate from prison; search underway

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convict who was accidentally released from custody, according to officials.

Deputies say they learned of the inmate, Brian Francisco Roman, 26, of Longview, escaping prison Monday. Roman was able to leave the prison by impersonating a cellmate scheduled for release.

According to the CCSO, a corrections officer went to get an inmate scheduled for release and found all three inmates in the cell asleep. When the officer called for the inmate, Roman claimed to be the prisoner being released.

Authorities say during the release process, Roman received the inmate’s property including clothing, keys, and wallet, which contained identification and a debit card. It was only after the inmate who was meant to be released questioned corrections officers about his release time did they realize what happened.

Roman was last seen wearing a blue hoody sweatshirt, a black shirt, gray sweatpants and brown slippers. An arrest warrant has been issued on charges of Escape 2nd Degree, Criminal Impersonation 1st Degree, Forgery, Theft 2nd Degree and Theft 3rd Degree.

Cowlitz County looking for prisoner accidentally released. (Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

