Cowlitz County releases wrong inmate from prison; search underway

Cowlitz County looking for prisoner accidentally released.
Cowlitz County looking for prisoner accidentally released.(Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convict who was accidentally released from custody, according to officials.

Deputies say they learned of the inmate, Brian Francisco Roman, 26, of Longview, escaping prison Monday. Roman was able to leave the prison by impersonating a cellmate scheduled for release.

According to the CCSO, a corrections officer went to get an inmate scheduled for release and found all three inmates in the cell asleep. When the officer called for the inmate, Roman claimed to be the prisoner being released.

SEE ALSO: 3 arrested after stolen car traffic stop in Salem

Authorities say during the release process, Roman received the inmate’s property including clothing, keys, and wallet, which contained identification and a debit card. It was only after the inmate who was meant to be released questioned corrections officers about his release time did they realize what happened.

Roman was last seen wearing a blue hoody sweatshirt, a black shirt, gray sweatpants and brown slippers.  An arrest warrant has been issued on charges of Escape 2nd Degree, Criminal Impersonation 1st Degree, Forgery, Theft 2nd Degree and Theft 3rd Degree.

Cowlitz County looking for prisoner accidentally released.
Cowlitz County looking for prisoner accidentally released.(Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Castro
Man arrested in killing of Oregon police officer
Protesters the Texas Capitol in 2021 rally against legislation limiting the rights of...
Washington bill would allow transgender medical procedures for minors without parental consent
REI in the Pearl District, Portland
REI to close Pearl District store citing ‘increased crime’
Damien Karp
Beaverton child rapist sentenced to 25 years
Deadly crash at SW Murray and SW Sexton Mountain
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Beaverton

Latest News

New community court in Vancouver focuses on low-level offenses
Man shot during fight at Keizer bar
Vancouver father says school district is not doing enough to address racist incidents
April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe
Police identify 28-year-old woman killed in shooting at SE Portland apartments