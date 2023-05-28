1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
By Soyoung Kim
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:06 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and another person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in the southeast Portland Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue.

Police said they found the driver of the motorcycle dead at the scene, and a motorcycle passenger seriously injured. The passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Neighbors who live nearby said they heard what sounded like metal being crushed.

“It sounded like a loud bang, a loud boom,” a neighbor said. “It woke me up, it woke me up.”

“I don’t know what crashed, slammed into, it sounded like a loud boom,” a neighbor said.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating. Police said no one in the truck was injured.

During the investigation, the intersection of Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue was closed for several hours in all directions.

Neighbors said it’s sad to learn what happened and their hearts go out to those impacted.

“Something like that happens is really unfortunate. I hope they’re okay. You know prayers for the family of the motorcyclist,” a neighbor said.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Portland police at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-139476.

