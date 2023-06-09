Salem woman sentenced to prison for strangling multiple children

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem woman has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for abusing children under the age of 10, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s office.

Lindsey Hines, 36, was found guilty May 26 of misdemeanor Strangulation, two counts of felony Criminal Mistreatment in the First Degree (causing physical injury to a dependent person), and felony Strangulation. Officials say the four charges cover three separate incidents involving children.

During the trial, Hines represented herself while the children victims testified against her.

On Tuesday, Hines was sentenced by a Marion County judge to 40 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

