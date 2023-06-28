72-year-old Clark County man charged with choking, killing wife

Clark County Sheriff's office
Clark County Sheriff's office(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:51 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 72-year-old Clark County man was arrested Wednesday after reporting that he had killed his wife, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 11 a.m., deputies responded to 19400 NW 61st Avenue after a 911 call from a man saying his wife was not breathing.

Deputies said the man, identified as Wayne Leonetti, told the 911 operator that he had “choked her.”

When deputies arrived, they found Leonetti outside his home and “was initially uncooperative but after a short standoff, he was detained,” they said.

After the standoff, deputies found a woman inside the home who was declared dead at the scene. No other people were found inside.

Deputies said the woman was “tentatively” identified as 80-year-old Alice Bolen.

Leonetti was arrested for second-degree murder and will be booked into the Clark County Jail.

The woman’s death is still being investigated, but deputies said they do not believe anyone else was involved in her death and there is no threat to the public at this time.

