Nike confirms long-shuttered NE Portland Community Store won’t reopen

Nike Community Store.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Nearly 10 months after abruptly closing its doors, Nike has announced the Community Factory store on NE MLK Jr. Boulevard won’t be reopening.

The closure in late Fall 2022 was never confirmed to be permanent, with the store still listed on the company’s website in the beginning of 2023, labeled only as “closed for the next 7 days” on rotation.

However, on Friday, Nike announced the closure was permanent.

SEE ALSO: Nike asks Portland for security partnership to reopen MLK Blvd store

In a press release, the Soul District Business Association (SDBA) which promotes the businesses and economy of inner N/NE Portland, said the closure is a massive blow to the local economy.

“This news has landed like a lead balloon in our district,” stated John Washington, Executive Director of the SDBA. “We had all been holding our breath since last November when the store quietly shuttered its doors due to internal and external theft and safety issues. But, like so many of us riding out the fallout of the pandemic and protests, we held out hope that Nike, city officials and community leaders would recalibrate and realign order. But it looks like it’s game over.”

In February, Nike presented the City of Portland with a proposal asking for a security partnership. The company said the request was because “a safe and secure workplace is essential for our employees, consumers, and communities.”

A statement from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler followed soon after, expressing disappointment the store wouldn’t reopen.

SEE ALSO: Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight

“I am very disappointed with the closure of the Nike Community Store on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard,” Mayor Wheeler wrote. “My team and City Staff have worked tirelessly and in good faith with Nike for almost a year to offer creative solutions to their safety challenges. Ultimately, the City cannot offer Nike, or any other private business, with dedicated off-duty PPB officers due to PPB’s staffing shortage. I remain committed to supporting Nike’s future success in Portland and look forward to their future investments in our community.”

Nike has been reached out to for comment and this story will be updated.

