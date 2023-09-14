Security guard arrested after stabbing man in NE Portland: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A 19-year-old security officer has been arrested after stabbing a man in the Hazelwood Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers with the East Precinct were dispatched at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday to a business complex in the 500 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.

Arriving police learned a security officer working at the bottle return business got into a physical altercation with a man in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 12100 block of Northeast Glisan Street.

During the altercation, the security officer, identified as 19-year-old Arturo Troncoso Jr., stabbed the man with a knife, PPB said Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Teen in custody after making threats of violence against schools in Tillamook

Troncoso Jr. remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Troncoso Jr. was booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of Assault in the Second Degree.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to e-mail Detective Rachel Baer at Rachel.baer@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.