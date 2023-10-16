Caught on Camera: Would-be thieves smash SE Portland audio store door

The owner of a car audio store in southeast Portland says his store was vandalized early Sunday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blaine Hartleb, owner of Outrageous Audio, says he received a startling call from Gresham Police around 4 a.m. saying the front door of his store had been shattered.

The crime was caught on camera.

Hartleb says bars that he had installed prevented the would-be burglars from getting into the store. But, he says, many insurers don’t cover broken glass.

After 37 years and two attempted break-ins, the rising costs of running and securing a brick-and-mortar busines are getting to him, he says.

“This door here, that’s a thousand dollars,” Hartleb says. “The warehouse locks over there, that was a thousand dollars. Just the security system, that was $10,000 to put in, and then it’s like $800 a month to monitor that. So just the costs are skyrocketing, and there’s no end to it.”

Hartleb says he’s frustrated and these attempted- break ins will cause him to raise his prices.

FOX 12 has reached out to police to ask about the incident and will update this story when they respond.

