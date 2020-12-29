LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a young girl whose remains were found in a rural area of Lincoln County earlier this month.
On Dec. 10, investigators responded to the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor where the remains of a female child were found.
OSP confirmed to FOX 12 that the remains were found near the Van Duzer rest area.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office estimates the child's age to be 6 1/2 to 10 years old. She is about 3 feet 10 inches to 4 feet 6 inches tall, and had dark brown or black long hair.
OSP said the child's race or ethnic origin is not yet known, but DNA analysis is not complete.
Due to the condition of the remains, OSP says the child had likely been dead at least 30 days before she was found.
No information about the cause or manner of death has been released at this time, but OSP told FOX 12 that foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information that might help investigators in identifying the child, or saw suspicious activity near where the remains were found, is asked to contact 800-442-0776 or *677.
