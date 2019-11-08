(KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a report of a blade found in a candy bar that was reportedly received by a 10-year-old girl trick-or-treating in the Vancouver area.
Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the report of an injured child at Randall Children's Hospital.
Police said the girl had bitten into a mini Hershey's candy bar and injured her tongue on a small blade that was in the candy.
The injury was said to be non-life-threatening, and the girl was treated and released.
According to police, the girl received the candy when her family went trick-or-treating in Vancouver in the immediate area of the 1900 block of Northeast 97th Street.
Police said this case is "highly unusual," but they believe there is concern about other tainted candy being eaten.
At this time, police do not know exactly where the candy originated and there is no suspect information.
Anyone who collected Halloween candy in the same immediate area should take extreme caution before eating any of the candy or consider discarding it.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-384577.
