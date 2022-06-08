Deputy recovering from crash released from hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County Deputy Mike Trotter was released from the hospital Tuesday after he was involved in a crash at the end of April. Trotter’s patrol vehicle was hit by another car after that driver ran a red light. The crash happened at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest Murray Boulevard.

The driver of the car has been identified as 18-year-old Xavier Rodriguez and he faces multiple charges including manslaughter in the first and second degree, reckless driving, assault and DUII.

Police said there were five students in total in the car, all Southridge High School students. Two of them died at the scene.

As he left Legacy Emanual Hospital in north Portland, Trotter was greeted by a line of his fellow deputies cheering him on. He will now continue his recovery at a local rehabilitation center. His wife Heather was also there and was overjoyed to see her husband getting better with each day.

“Oh I’m very happy for him, very, very happy for him,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.