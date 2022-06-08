Advertisement

Deputy recovering from crash released from hospital

By Bridget Chavez
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County Deputy Mike Trotter was released from the hospital Tuesday after he was involved in a crash at the end of April. Trotter’s patrol vehicle was hit by another car after that driver ran a red light. The crash happened at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest Murray Boulevard.

The driver of the car has been identified as 18-year-old Xavier Rodriguez and he faces multiple charges including manslaughter in the first and second degree, reckless driving, assault and DUII.

Police said there were five students in total in the car, all Southridge High School students. Two of them died at the scene.

As he left Legacy Emanual Hospital in north Portland, Trotter was greeted by a line of his fellow deputies cheering him on. He will now continue his recovery at a local rehabilitation center. His wife Heather was also there and was overjoyed to see her husband getting better with each day.

“Oh I’m very happy for him, very, very happy for him,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scene of a deadly crash at TV Hwy. and Murray Blvd. on April 27.
Driver charged in crash that killed 2 Southridge HS students, seriously injured sheriff’s deputy
Scene photo
Investigators reveal new details in TV Hwy crash that killed 2 Southridge students, injured four others
Michael Trotter.
Sheriff ID’s deputy in critical condition after Beaverton crash that killed two Southridge HS students

Latest News

Law enforcement agencies ask for help in identifying serial robbery suspect
Deputy recovering from crash released from hospital
FILE
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run in NE Portland
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Wasco County man sentenced to prison for possession, transportation of child pornography