Target closing 3 Portland stores, citing theft and organized retail crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three Target stores will be closing in Portland due to an increase in theft and organized retail crime, the retailer announced Tuesday.

Next month, Target will close their stores on SW Morrison, SE Powell and NE Halsey. The retailer is also closing six other stores in Seattle, San Francisco, Oakland, and New York City.

“We take the decision to close stores very seriously, and only do so after taking meaningful steps to invest in the guest experience and improve business performance,” Target said in a release.

The retailer says they can’t continue to operate the stores efficiently due to theft and organized retail crime that is “threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance.”

According to data from the Portland Police Bureau, shoplifting is at a significant high compared to the last eight years.

Despite adding more security and implementing theft-deterrent tools, the retailer says it continues to “face fundamental challenges to operating these stores safely and successfully.”

The following Target stores will close effective Oct. 21:

Portland Galleria: 939 SW Morrison St.

Portland Powell: 3031 SE Powell Blvd.

Portland Hollywood: 4030 NE Halsey St.

Target says 15 stores will remain open in the Portland metro area.

