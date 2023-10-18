University of Portland’s Chiles Center getting $5 million in improvements

University of Portland's Chiles Center.
University of Portland's Chiles Center.(University of Portland)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - $5 million in improvements are on the way to the University of Portland’s Chiles Center, following a new donation from the Chiles Foundation.

The Chiles Center, a 4,852-seat arena on the University of Portland campus, opened in 1984. The arena is the home of the Portland Pilots men’s and women’s basketball and beginning this year, will host the Portland Trail Blazer’s G League team, the Rip City Remix.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing support of the University of Portland,” Chiles Foundation President Ken Menges said. “The Earle A. and Virginia H. Chiles Center has become such an important part of both the UP and North Portland communities, and we believe this gift will help sustain the building, and its impact, for many years into the future.”

The Chiles Center is also home to volleyball and indoor track and field competitions.

“Simply put, UP Athletics would not be where it is today without Earle Chiles and the Chiles Foundation,” UP Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam said. “This gift will not only have an impact on all of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, but for all who come through the doors of the Chiles Center.”

Historically, President Ronald Reagan headlined the arena’s first event with a speech on Oct. 23, 1984, only three days after the dome’s dedication.

