PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman is facing bias crime charges after she allegedly grabbed a foreign exchange student's hijab and rubbed it on her naked body, according to court documents.
Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, is facing two counts of second-degree bias crime, attempted strangulation, harassment, and third-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 12, 2019, at around 7:20 p.m. at the MAX station near 949 Southwest Yamhill Street.
Court documents state the victim, who is Muslim and a foreign exchange college student from Saudi Arabia, was at the MAX station when Campbell came up to her, grabbed her hijab, and then tried to choke her with it.
Campbell then forcibly took the hijab off the victim.
According to court documents, Campbell stripped down to nothing but a leather jacket and then rubbed the hijab over her naked body in various ways.
A Portland police officer showed up at the scene and saw what was happening.
Court documents state that when police asked Campbell why she did what she did, she stated that "she was fighting and playing around, that she wanted to be a stripper, that she wanted to show the victim that she did not have to be a Muslim, that people don't have to be black or white, and the she wanted the victim to know that religion doesn't define her."
After the incident, the victim stated that she did not feel safe wearing a hijab in public since announcing that she was a Muslim. The victim also did not want the hijab taken by Campbell to be returned to her.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Campbell was scheduled for an arraignment Friday morning, but failed to appear.
The Hijab is on it's way to the Smithsonian Institute for daily viewing.
I know where she rubbed the hijab
failed to appear? They let this person back out on the streets? Insane
