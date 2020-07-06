PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon DMV launched a new tool on Monday to help people schedule appointments from their computer or smart phone.
The new system is called DMV2U.
On the new system, Oregonians will be able to schedule an appointment, replace a lost or stolen ID, order a driving record, pay a reinstatement fee, and even get a Real ID.
A spokesperson with the DMV says the system has been in the works for 10 years and updates technology that was originally installed in the 1960s and '70s.
The system allows people to do a lot more from home, which comes at a good time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most DMV offices are now open, it's by appointment only.
A spokesperson told FOX 12 last week that the agency has been overwhelmed with calls, so being able to make appointments online will help a lot.
But he added that having patience is still key.
"This will be the busiest year in DMV history by an unfathomable scale. Not twice or three times but 10 times as busy, so I think we need to be ready for a long wait and patience," said David House.
As for driving tests, House said those are still on hold because of social distancing restrictions.
If a service can be done by mail or online, the DMV is requiring you to use those avenues during this time.
For more information about DMV2U, visit www.oregondmv.com/dmv2u.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.