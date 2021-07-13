CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Governor Jay Inslee took a tour of Southwest Washington to see how the area is doing now that the state is opening back up.
Tuesday's meeting included restaurant owners, people working in health insurance and contractors. They were given an opportunity to share what the last year and a half was like through the pandemic and their concerns moving forward.
The last year and a half have taken a toll on everyone, especially businesses that struggled to keep their doors open. Although things are opening back up, the struggles are far from over.
Some of those business owners shared the struggles that they continue to face even as their doors are open again. A major issue that multiple owners spoke to was the hiring shortage. Many said that they couldn't find people willing to work, blaming unemployment and pandemic assistance. Others noted that government loans throughout the pandemic just didn't cut it, and funding must be made more readily available.
Another big problem is a supply chain disruption which some say is making them wait months for products that used to ship in days to weeks.
The governor thanked those business owners for sharing their struggles and their sacrifices to keep people safe.
"The way I look at this is I admire what you've gone through. I am gratified that you're still here economically and financially and I'm really gratified that you're here physically, that you're alive," Inslee said. "That's not a small thing. We kept a lot of people alive this year, in part, because of the difficult financial decisions that you made."
Many at the meeting said that they hoped the governor would address the worker shortage and do more to incentivize people to get back to work.
The governor said he would take those concerns from business owners and consider them as he tries to get Washington out on the other end of this pandemic.
