PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three men were arrested Sunday evening following a gathering outside the Multnomah County Democrats building.
Portland police said a group of people gathered in Laurelhurst Park and then started marching north toward Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
When the group reached NE Sandy Boulevard, police said they gathered outside the Multnomah County Democrats building located in the 3500 block.
The building was tagged with graffiti and several windows were broken out by people in the group.
Police said the group then began to leave and head back toward Laurelhurst Park.
As the group was fleeing the area, officers arrived and made targeted arrests.
Three people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- James Walker Prettyman, 24, charged with second-degree criminal mischief.
- Thomas Mollrocek, 33, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree escape.
- Maximillan Jennings, 22, first-degree criminal mischief.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
