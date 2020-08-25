SE Portland's Cartlandia food truck pod burglarized

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say someone broke into and stole money from trucks at Cartlandia, a food cart pod on Southeast 82nd Avenue.
Business owners say it happened early Monday morning. Eddie Manjarres, the owner of Puerto Rican soul food cart La Wawa, says he's discouraged someone hit not only their truck but neighboring ones, too.
He says when he came to work Monday morning, he realized their lock was broken and the door busted in. Though nothing was taken from inside their cart, things were rummaged through, which Manjarres says feels violating. Other food carts didn’t fare as well.
Manjarres says the thief stole money from some and vandalized trucks badly.
“One by one we kinda started realizing," Manjarres said. "Another one got hit, another one got hit. Just upsetting and just difficult times, you know. You already have the difficult situation with [the coronavirus]. You have things just business-wise, and then you end up with another hit.”
Police say they are investigating and are currently trying to gather video surveillance from the area. Right now, the only suspect information they have is the person was wearing a hoodie.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Keep an eye out for a guy wearing a hoodie. Don't approach he might be dangerous.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.