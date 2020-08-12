Sheriff: Former employee recorded at least 50 men in Nike bathroom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former employee recorded at least 50 men using a Nike bathroom in 2017 and 2018, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are still working to identify dozens of victims in this case.
Investigators said two separate victims – in November 2017 and April 2018 – caught 27-year-old Khoi Truong of Portland recording them in the bathroom with his cell phone. Each man reported it to their supervisors and Truong was fired in 2018.
However, deputies said law enforcement was not notified, and detectives only learned about what had happened during an unrelated investigation in 2020.
Investigators said Truong recorded at least 50 different men at the Nike Air Manufacturing Innovation building on Southwest Terman Road, where Truong worked.
Truong used his cell phone to record the victims, according to deputies, and there is no evidence that he used hidden cameras.
During the past several months, investigators worked with Nike to identify 23 men in the videos, however additional victims still have not been identified. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has additional information about this case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
Truong was indicted by a grand jury Aug. 7 on 10 counts of invasion of personal privacy. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Washington County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.
