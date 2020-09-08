TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Several fires started in Tillamook County on Labor Day are believed to be caused by downed power lines, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
Due to dry conditions and high winds, a full burn ban was issued at 12 p.m. on Monday for Tillamook County.
The sheriff's office said winds reached gusts of 81 miles per hour on Mount Hebo and 52 miles per hour at the Tillamook Airport. The wind speeds reached their peak between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The high winds caused numerous trees and branches to fall, which resulted in many downed power lines.
Several fires are believed to have been caused by the downed power lines, and the Tillamook County Incident Command was activated at 11 p.m.
The sheriff's office said the largest fire, Pike Road Fire, began at about 10:50 p.m. and grew to over 50 acres. Evacuations were issued for residents and a shelter was established at the county fairgrounds.
The Post Fire started prior to 10:30 p.m. and burned about seven acres. It has been fully contained.
The Idaville Fire began at around 10:38 p.m. at Idaville and Highway 101. The sheriff's office said that fire has been fully extinguished.
The Happy Camp Fire started at 10:38 p.m. in the woods between Netarts and Oceanside, according to the sheriff's office. The brush fire has been extinguished.
The Miami Foley Fire began at 3:16 a.m. Tuesday and involved a power pole. The sheriff's office said it has been fully extinguished.
On Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said over 12,000 Tillamook PUD customers were without power.
Tillamook PUD said they have been working all night to repair downed power lines.
