PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tammie Martin said what happened to her and her boyfriend, Adam Haner, the night of Aug. 16 in downtown Portland was complete chaos.
She said the couple was driving together in Haner’s truck when he saw someone being harassed whose backpack had been stolen. She said he stopped and got out of his truck to help.
“He was trying to help and they called him a white supremacist, and then some black lady smacked him and he got in his truck,” Martin said.
Martin said that was when she also got out of the truck.
“I got socked and then tried to walk away and then got pushed down, he tried to … and then I got punched a few times, and then I got back up and he was trying to drive away and revving his engine so people would back away from the truck,” Martin said.
Martin said they were downtown so that she could get her car. They split up, and that’s when things took a turn for the worst.
“Next thing I knew I found him on the ground unconscious, and when I got there, he was on the ground, I didn’t know if he was breathing and I didn’t know what happened,” Martin said.
Martin said she had driven down Taylor Street and Haner down 4th. She said she didn’t see Haner’s attack until later when she saw videos on social media. Martin said she is recovering from a hairline rib fracture and has bruises all over her body.
“Nothing compared to what Adam got though,” Martin said. Martin said that police had to form a wall to protect her after an ambulance took Haner to a hospital for his injuries.
“They kept calling me names calling me a white supremacist [expletive]. You have a boyfriend that’s a white supremacist and saying you’re a loser I hope your boyfriend dies,” Martin said.
Portland police are still looking for the suspect, 25-year-old Marquise Love.
“This little group was not a protesting group," Martin said. "They were just looking for a fight. They were trying to fight people driving by. They were just looking to fight somebody."
Martin said that Haner was released from the hospital on Monday and is recovering at home.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
